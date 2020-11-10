Lois E. PratherJune 3, 1936 - November 8, 2020Lois E. Prather of Cusseta, Alabama was born in Lumber City, Georgia on June 3, 1936 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on November 8, 2020. She was 84 years old.An important part of Lois' life was living from age 13-19 in the Georgia Baptist Children's Home. She later kept the Alumni Association of the Orphans Home Group going and often reunited long lost siblings who hadn't seen each other for decades. Lois worked beside her husband Hal (Malcolm) in his many businesses and was always enthusiastic. She kept books for him and their son though she hated math.Lois was preceded in death by her son, Ray Prather.She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Malcolm Prather; daughter, Denise P. Shealey; grandchildren, Lindy Shealey, Daniel Shealey, Tamara Prather Thompson (Trey), Bryan Shealey, Caleb Prather, Walter Shealey, Jarod Prather (Rhea), Sera Shealey, and 8 great grandchildren.Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.