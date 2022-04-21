Lonnie Ray JonesMay 17, 1948 - April 19, 2022Lonnie Ray Jones of Salem, Alabama was born in Clay County, Alabama on May 17, 1948 and passed away at his home on April 19, 2022. He was 73 years old.He medically retired from Uniroyal after 23 years. He was a gardener, carpenter, mechanic, father, Paw-Paw, and friend to many who never met a stranger. He truly had "Paw-Paw syndrome."He was preceded in death by his parents, Birdie Lee and Jennings Jones; brother, E. Paul Jones; sister, Sharon Caldwell.He is survived by his wife, Shannon Smith-Jones; children, Tammy Sue Spraggins, Michael Ray Jones, Charity Victoria Jones, Pamela Michelle Jones (Tammy Lee Anderson), Emily Martin; grandchildren, Steven East (Kacy), Misty Wilson (Matthew), William Spraggins, Declan Youngren, Brandon Jones (Ann Edwards), Rebecca Youngren (Matt), Cody Jones; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Kathy East, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.