Lora Beatrice Jones
Corbitts Funeral Home
205 N. Maple Street
Tuskegee, AL
Lora Beatrice Jones

June 25, 1940 - January 3, 2022

Lora Beatrice Dobbs Jones was born in Sylacauga, AL, on June 25, 1940, to William O. and Arline Dobbs. She was called to her Home in Heaven on January 3, 2022, to be with her Lord and Savior.

Mrs. Jones was a long time member of Notasulga First Baptist Church and devoted her time, talents and love to teaching the children there. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church in Opelika, AL.

Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her husband Jackie L. Jones and daughter Jackie Annette. She is survived by her daughter Debra Frabott (Nicky) of Florence SC, daughter Shelby Quincey (Dale) of Panama City, FL and son Kenny (Sharie) of Opelika AL. Mrs. Jones has 10 grandchildren Scott Sanders of Huntsville AL, Misty Macon (Lee) of Wetumpka, AL, Amy Fox of Gainsville, FL, Katie Charleston of Florence, SC, Phillip Quincey (Mallory) of Troy, AL, Nikki Raines of Florence SC, Andrew Quincey of Troy, AL, Jenny Sconyers (Dalton) of Opelika, AL and Jessica Corneil (Carter) of Opelika, AL. She has numerous nieces, nephews and cousins who will all miss her greatly. Mrs. Jones has five surviving siblings: Margaret Belcher of Opelika, AL, Nellie Harrison of New London, NC, Alice Skidmore of Danville, AL, James Dobbs (Linda) of Danville, AL, and Nancy Ford of Notasulga, AL.

Graveside services will be held Friday, January 7, 2022, at 11:00 A.M., at Notasulga Memory Gardens. Brother Rex Ponder will perform the service.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 5, 2022.
Corbitts Funeral Home
Our sincere condolences to Lora's family.She and Jackie had been very kind to us,especially the kindness she showed to my mother-in-law,Rosie Danford when we all were in Notasulga.She set a fine Christian example for all of us.She surely had a wonderful Homecoming waiting in Heaven.
Elaine & Gerald Griggs
Family
January 7, 2022
Love you and miss you. See you in heaven with Jesus.
David Bouchard
Friend
January 6, 2022
