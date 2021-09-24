Menu
Loreniza Baker "Mr. Baker" Collier
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Loreniza Baker "Mr. Baker" Collier

March 21, 1942 - September 19, 2021

Public viewing for Loreniza Collier, 79, of Cusseta, AL, will be from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Harris Funeral Home, 515 South 6th Street, Opelika, Alabama 36801. (Face Mask Required)

Mr. Collier, who passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at his home in Cusseta, AL, was born March 21, 1942 in Macon County, Alabama.

He leaves to cherish his memory: six children, Takuanda Collier (Jonathan) Jackson of Cusseta, AL, LeTony Baker of Canton, OH, Barbara (Troy) Graham of Orlando, FL, Quindalyn Baker of Apopka, FL, Shawn Graham of Kissimmee, FL and Deborah Young of Opelika, AL; one step-son, Thomas Johnson, Jr. of Brooklyn, NY; special grandchildren, Jaderrious Avery, JaCorey Avery, J'Kaylah Perry, Llody Micah Ware, LeTony Baker, Jr., Ta'Shuni Baker, Tiego Baker and Loreniza Baker III of Orlando, FL; one sister, Pinky Mae Stinson of Opelika, AL; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
