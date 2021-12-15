Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lottie Mary Dowdell Patterson
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Lottie Mary Dowdell Patterson

November 28, 1937 - December 8, 2021

Funeral service for Lottie Patterson, 84, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Harris Funeral Home Carport, 515 South 6th Street, Opelika, AL 36801, Dr. C.L. Carlisle will officiate.

Mrs. Patterson, who passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at East Alabama Health in Opelika, AL, was born November 28, 1937 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).

She leaves to cherish her memory: one daughter, Jeanette (Joseph) Darby-Reed of Opelika, AL; four grandchildren, Ebony Latoya Patterson of Opelika, AL, Monica (Kane) Hansard of Columbus, OH, Michelle Keith of Bronx, NY and Lydell J. Person of Buffalo, NY; eight great-grandchildren, Destiny Isaac, Imani Isaac, Vincent Baez, Brianna Person, Jaterrian Patterson, Arianna Harris, Sariah Ruiz and Jahvon Farley; two sisters-in-law, Gladys Carlisle and Dorothy Patterson both of Opelika, AL; special niece, Rosie Dowdell; a host of nieces, nephews cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Dec
16
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Harris Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
With heartfelt condolences...May God be with you and your family in this sad time. I will pray for you all, and keep you in my thoughts. May Ms. Lottie rest in peace and beyond...she'll be greatly missed.
Karla Phillips
Friend
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results