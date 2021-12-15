Lottie Mary Dowdell Patterson
November 28, 1937 - December 8, 2021
Funeral service for Lottie Patterson, 84, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Harris Funeral Home Carport, 515 South 6th Street, Opelika, AL 36801, Dr. C.L. Carlisle will officiate.
Mrs. Patterson, who passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at East Alabama Health in Opelika, AL, was born November 28, 1937 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).
She leaves to cherish her memory: one daughter, Jeanette (Joseph) Darby-Reed of Opelika, AL; four grandchildren, Ebony Latoya Patterson of Opelika, AL, Monica (Kane) Hansard of Columbus, OH, Michelle Keith of Bronx, NY and Lydell J. Person of Buffalo, NY; eight great-grandchildren, Destiny Isaac, Imani Isaac, Vincent Baez, Brianna Person, Jaterrian Patterson, Arianna Harris, Sariah Ruiz and Jahvon Farley; two sisters-in-law, Gladys Carlisle and Dorothy Patterson both of Opelika, AL; special niece, Rosie Dowdell; a host of nieces, nephews cousins and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 15, 2021.