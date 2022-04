Mr. Louie Rudolph Belvin



January 30, 1940 - June 10, 2021



Mr. Belvin is survived by his wife, Linda Crabtree Belvin, his two sons, Bryant (Belinda) Belvin, and David (Tina) Belvin, and two grandsons, Hunter Belvin and Dalton Belvin.



No formal service will be held, but the family will receive friends and family at the family home on June 15th, from 5pm CST...until.



Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home - 334-749-8700



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 14, 2021.