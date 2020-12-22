Graveside service for Louise Reese, 65, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend McArthur Moss will officiate.
Mrs. Reese, who passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama, was born March 16, 1955 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mrs. Reese will be Tuesday, December 22, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
She leaves to cherish his memory: a devoted husband, Lorenza Reese of Opelika, AL; one son, Gregory Perry (Amy Buchanon) of Opelika, AL; three stepchildren, Catrina Edwards of Jonesboro, GA, Marcus Reese and Marlon Reese (Jaleesa Johnson), both of Columbus, GA; three grandchildren, Jayden Edwards of Jonesboro, GA, Meko Reese and Malika Reese, both of Columbus, GA; two brothers, Toney Lamar Perry and Willie Edward (Linda) Perry, both of Philadelphia, PA; four sisters-in-law, Mary Helen Strickland of Loganville, GA, Patricia Lilly of Auburn, AL, Diane Lilly of Florida and Doris Perry of Syracuse, NY; five brothers-in-law, Gregory Taylor of Union City, NJ, David Lilly, L.C. Lilly, Ronnie Lilly and Robert (Patricia) Reed of Opelika, AL; four special nephews, Rodney Perry, Toney (Robin) Perry, both of Philadelphia, PA, Robert Otis Perry of Opelika, AL and Casey Goodrum of Atlanta, GA; two devoted nieces, Ruby ""Toot"" Calloway and Melika ""Wig"" Calloway, both of Opelika, AL; devoted church member and friend, Rosie (Ray) Hunter of Opelika, AL; three special friends, Lucille McCant, Beatrice Wright and Demetrius Johnson, all of Opelika, AL and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 22, 2020.