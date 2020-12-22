Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Louise Perry Reese
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Graveside service for Louise Reese, 65, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend McArthur Moss will officiate.
Mrs. Reese, who passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama, was born March 16, 1955 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mrs. Reese will be Tuesday, December 22, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
She leaves to cherish his memory: a devoted husband, Lorenza Reese of Opelika, AL; one son, Gregory Perry (Amy Buchanon) of Opelika, AL; three stepchildren, Catrina Edwards of Jonesboro, GA, Marcus Reese and Marlon Reese (Jaleesa Johnson), both of Columbus, GA; three grandchildren, Jayden Edwards of Jonesboro, GA, Meko Reese and Malika Reese, both of Columbus, GA; two brothers, Toney Lamar Perry and Willie Edward (Linda) Perry, both of Philadelphia, PA; four sisters-in-law, Mary Helen Strickland of Loganville, GA, Patricia Lilly of Auburn, AL, Diane Lilly of Florida and Doris Perry of Syracuse, NY; five brothers-in-law, Gregory Taylor of Union City, NJ, David Lilly, L.C. Lilly, Ronnie Lilly and Robert (Patricia) Reed of Opelika, AL; four special nephews, Rodney Perry, Toney (Robin) Perry, both of Philadelphia, PA, Robert Otis Perry of Opelika, AL and Casey Goodrum of Atlanta, GA; two devoted nieces, Ruby ""Toot"" Calloway and Melika ""Wig"" Calloway, both of Opelika, AL; devoted church member and friend, Rosie (Ray) Hunter of Opelika, AL; three special friends, Lucille McCant, Beatrice Wright and Demetrius Johnson, all of Opelika, AL and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Dec
23
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Harris Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
REST IN PEACE LOUISE
Sandy & Lonnie Harris
December 23, 2020
Love you to the moon gonna miss you like crazy till we meet again
Constance billingaley
December 23, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family during this time of bereavement. Continue to look to the hills from which you strength comes from. Wish I could physically be there...but know I'm there in the spirit.
Casey Goodrum
December 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss, A very Sweet woman of God, we will miss your Praise and Worship Spirit my condolences to the family
Peggy Grady
December 22, 2020
My sincere condolences and prayers Re with your family during your time of bereavement.
Sylvia Stringer Brewer
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results