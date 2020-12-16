Lucile W. ArmstrongSeptember 3, 1924 - December 14, 2020Mrs. Lucile Wallis Armstrong, daughter of the late Fletcher and Vera Wallis, was born on September 3, 1924 in Lee County Alabama. She attended Opelika High School and was a graduate of the Class of 1942. She was united in holy matrimony to the late Robert Newman Armstrong on January 24th 1942 in Opelika, Alabama. The union was blessed with a daughter Barbara Renie. She is preceded in death by her parents and late husband.Mrs. Lucile was an active member of many organizations including the Eastern Star, Pilot Club of Opelika. In addition, she volunteered at EAMC and Trinity United Methodist Church. She was employed over her lifetime at Opelika Manufacturing and East Alabama Medical Center and Armstrong's Grocery that she ran with her late husband.Her beautiful life will be forever cherished in the life of her daughter Barbara (Bob) Renie; Granddaughters, Tonya (Chris) Lazzari and Kim (Kevin) Jordan; Great Grandchildren, Kyndl (Will) Folmar, Gage Young, Cole Lazzari, Aubree Jordan, and Drew Jordan; Great-Great Granddaughter, Sutton Wallis Folmar.There will be a celebration of her life on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Trinity United Methodist Church in Opelika, Alabama. Visitation will be 1 hour preceding the service in the Fellowship Hall at Trinity United Methodist. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or East Alabama Medical Center in her name.