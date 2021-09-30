Lucy Robinson SpeirSeptember 25, 1933 - September 25, 2021Lucy Speir (nee Robinson), or "Miss Lucy" as she was lovingly known by so many, passed away at her home in Opelika on Saturday, September 25, surrounded by many who loved her.While she was the mother to four (Buster, T, Andy (deceased) and Jeanne), she was the loving caregiver and dear friend to many others (Betty, Steve and Rhonda were just a few who called for her frequently). She and Pop had nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren – Patrick and Dena were fortunate to be by her side; brother, Jimmy Robinson and sister-in-law, Janice; cousins, Michael Odom, Jeanne Cathy Luellen, and others of Georgetown, Georgia and points beyond. Loving friends – Marla, Linda, Kay, Donna, Ella and T were able to be there as well.One of her last statements - "I want to have my birthday" – and so she did. A private memorial will be held at a later date.