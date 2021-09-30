Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lucy Robinson Speir
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Lucy Robinson Speir

September 25, 1933 - September 25, 2021

Lucy Speir (nee Robinson), or "Miss Lucy" as she was lovingly known by so many, passed away at her home in Opelika on Saturday, September 25, surrounded by many who loved her.

While she was the mother to four (Buster, T, Andy (deceased) and Jeanne), she was the loving caregiver and dear friend to many others (Betty, Steve and Rhonda were just a few who called for her frequently). She and Pop had nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren – Patrick and Dena were fortunate to be by her side; brother, Jimmy Robinson and sister-in-law, Janice; cousins, Michael Odom, Jeanne Cathy Luellen, and others of Georgetown, Georgia and points beyond. Loving friends – Marla, Linda, Kay, Donna, Ella and T were able to be there as well.

One of her last statements - "I want to have my birthday" – and so she did. A private memorial will be held at a later date.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We are so sorry. Our thoughts and Prayers are with all of you We had lots of good times with Buster and Lucy
Gene and Alice Griggs
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results