Menu
Search
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lynda McClain Hornsby
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
Lynda McClain Hornsby

December 23, 1941 - October 17, 2020

Lynda McClain Hornsby went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Mrs. Hornsby was born on December 23, 1941 in Langdale, Alabama. She had been a resident of Opelika since 1970. She retired from Opelika Light and Power in 1997 where she served our city for 25 years.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of almost 51 years, Mr. Rodger Lamar Hornsby, Sr.

She is survived by her two sons, Roger (Leslie) and Richard (Michelle), six grandchildren, Laura Gordon, Jacob Hornsby (Kristen), April Jordan (Jeremy), Derek Douglas (Elizabeth), Mitchell Hornsby, and Jonathan Hornsby. She was also blessed with ten great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with visitation from 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm followed by a simple graveside service at 2:00 pm at Garden Hills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in Mrs. Hornsby's name to the charity or church of your choice.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoatrant.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
20
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801
Oct
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Garden Hills Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.