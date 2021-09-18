Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lynne Lanier
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC
Lynne Lanier

June 21, 1959 - September 16, 2021

Lynne Lanier, 62, devoted wife of Robert "Bobby" Lanier, passed away at home surrounded by family on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Born in Opelika, AL, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Mary McDaniel Wettengel.

Lynne was an amazing daughter, sister, wife, mother, "Sugar", aunt, cousin and friend. She loved being surrounded by family and friends, watching Auburn Football and her cats.

In addition to her loving husband Bobby, her legacy will continue on with her two wonderful sons, Chase Lanier and wife, Brooke, Connor Lanier and wife, Kendal; three precious granddaughters, Rhodes and Draper Lanier, and Larkin Paige Lanier (arriving next month); sister Robin Granik and husband, David; nephew Jason Styres; niece Courtney Ward and husband, Aaron.

A private service to celebrate Lynne's life will be held for the family.

The family will receive on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 2:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cancer Society of Greenville County, 113 Mills Ave, Greenville, SC 29605, www.cancersocietygc.org.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasmcafee.com.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown

639 N. Main St. Greenville, SC 29601
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
2:30p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street, Greenville, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Bobby, I am so sorry to know that Lynne passed away. Take good care, cherish the memories and know there´s a lot of OHS care and support.
Chris Brand
Friend
September 18, 2021
I was so sorry to hear about Lynne. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Laura Beasley
Friend
September 18, 2021
Bobby and family. My condolences for you and your family. I am sorry for your loss. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. Tommy
Tommy Waldrop
Friend
September 18, 2021
Gregory Gant
September 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results