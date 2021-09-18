Lynne Lanier
June 21, 1959 - September 16, 2021
Lynne Lanier, 62, devoted wife of Robert "Bobby" Lanier, passed away at home surrounded by family on Thursday, September 16, 2021.
Born in Opelika, AL, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Mary McDaniel Wettengel.
Lynne was an amazing daughter, sister, wife, mother, "Sugar", aunt, cousin and friend. She loved being surrounded by family and friends, watching Auburn Football and her cats.
In addition to her loving husband Bobby, her legacy will continue on with her two wonderful sons, Chase Lanier and wife, Brooke, Connor Lanier and wife, Kendal; three precious granddaughters, Rhodes and Draper Lanier, and Larkin Paige Lanier (arriving next month); sister Robin Granik and husband, David; nephew Jason Styres; niece Courtney Ward and husband, Aaron.
A private service to celebrate Lynne's life will be held for the family.
The family will receive on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 2:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cancer Society of Greenville County, 113 Mills Ave, Greenville, SC 29605, www.cancersocietygc.org
.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasmcafee.com
.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown
639 N. Main St. Greenville, SC 29601
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 18, 2021.