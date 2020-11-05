Madison Rose EllisAugust 13, 2020 - November 1, 2020Madison Rose Ellis of Auburn born August 13, 2020, passed away November 1st. A graveside service will be 3:00 pm CST, Thursday, November 5th at Garden Hills Cemetery with Reverend Mike Wyatt officiating; visitation will begin prior to the service at 2:00 pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.Madison is survived by her parents Ryan and Jessica Anderson Ellis; siblings: Levi Odom, Braelynn Brooks, Brody Brooks, Lexi Ellis; grandparents: Ricky and Kathy Anderson, James Ellis, Sylvia Ellis, Beverly Ellis, Raymond Anderson, Barbara Murphy; aunts and uncles: Jeremy and Eldi Ellis, Brad and Laura Anderson, Lauren Anderson, Daniel Anderson; and several cousins.She is preceded in death by her Paw Paw Pete and Granny Anderson and grandfathers: Gary Spearing and James Monroe Ellis, Jr.