Mae Ruby Howard
Graveside service for Ms. Mae Ruby Howard, 73, of Auburn, AL will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Westview Cemetery. Pastor Jamal Oliver will officiate.

Ms. Howard passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center. She was a member of White Street Missionary Baptist Church.

Public viewing will be held today from 4:00-6:00 pm.

She is survived by: her husband, Marvin Crowder of Auburn, AL; one granddaughter, Andrea Howard of Auburn, AL; four great grandchildren, Tatyana Howard, Zaria Chambers and Ambriah Chambers all of Auburn, AL and Camden Dawson of Tuskegee, AL; two sisters, Linda Wallace and Gloria Bledsoe both of Auburn, AL; two brothers, William McCurdy, Jr. of Auburn, AL and Tommy (Sarah) McCurdy of Atlanta, GA; four brothers-in-law, Willie Crowder and Ralph (Shirley) Crowder both of Loachapoka, AL, Fletcher (Teresa) Crowder, Jr. of Clarksville, TN and Milford Crowder of Birmingham, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Peterson & Williams Funeral Home
1016 McCoy Street P.O. Box 442, Opelika, AL 36801
Oct
24
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Westview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Peterson & Williams Funeral Home
