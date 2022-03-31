Marcus Duncan Moreman, Jr.
October 3, 1951 - March 29, 2022
Graveside Service for Mr. Marcus Duncan Moreman, Jr., 70, of Waverly, Alabama, will be Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Waverly Cemetery. Rev. Frank Chappell will officiate.
Mark passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Bethany House. He was born on October 3, 1951, in Ft. Benning, Georgia, to Lt. Col. Marcus Duncan Moreman, Sr. and Mary Lucille Isbell Moreman. Mark attended Wurzburg American High School in Germany and graduated from Auburn University before becoming the Large Animal Hospital Director and Facilities Manager for Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine. He was known as the best friend, brother, and father to all who knew him. Mark loved Auburn sports, NASCAR racing, and traveling. Not a conversation went by without Mark telling others how proud and how much he cherished his children, Melissa and Trey.
He is survived by his son, Marcus "Trey" Moreman, III (Greer); daughter, Melissa Moreman (Peter Reigelman); sister, Thula Michele Cowhick (Mark); nieces, April Lucille Orton, Jodi Elizabeth Dixon (Will), and Sarah Kellum Cowhick; Carolyn Moreman; and several other beloved family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Julius Bradford Moreman.
Memorials may be made to the Waverly Cemetery Fund c/o Wanda Smith, 2029 Patrick St., Waverly, AL 36879.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.langleyfuneralhome.com
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 31, 2022.