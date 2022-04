Marcy Michelle McQueen



Marcy Michelle McQueen, age 46, of Jonesboro, GA, passed away March 26, 2022. Celebration of Life service is April 2, 2022; 11:00am (CST) at Zion @ The Hill 3845 Lee Road 29, Opelika, Alabama. Wake 3-4; Visitation 4-7 TODAY at Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home, Jonesboro, GA 678-479-0806.



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 1, 2022.