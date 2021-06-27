Mrs. Margaret Wylodine (Dena) Johnson
August 14, 1934 - June 24, 2021
Mrs. Margaret Wylodine (Dena) Johnson 86, of Ridge Grove, Alabama passed away Thursday June 24, 2021 at the East Alabama Medical Center.
Dena was born in Chambers County, Alabama August 14, 1934 to the late Henry Leroy (Shank) Clanton and the late Arrie Scroggins Clanton.
Dena attended Ridge Grove School and graduated from LaFayette High School. She met her late husband Robert T. (Bob) Johnson at a school picnic, and they became high school sweethearts. The adventure began when she married Bob. She initially lived in Auburn, Alabama and supported Bob as he obtained his degree. While living in Auburn she had a son. Dena and Bob then moved to Hoboken, New Jersey where she again supported Bob as he continued his education. The family then moved to Miami, Florida in 1959. While in Florida, Dena had three daughters.
She was a homemaker and a secretary for an airline. In 1971 the family moved to New Orleans, Louisiana. For twenty years Dena worked as an administrative assistant at Beth Israel Synagogue. After raising four children Bob and Dena moved to Atlanta, Georgia for one year until Bob retired from the USDA. Upon retirement the final move was back to their farm in Ridge Grove, Alabama. Quite as adventure for a girl from Ridge Grove. Dena supported her husband on the farm by helping to raise cattle, catfish, and tomatoes. She was active in the Ridge Grove Fire Department, The Chambers County Democratic Committee, and the County Line Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at Jeff Jones Funeral Home in LaFayette, Alabama on Sunday June 27, 2021. Visitation will be from 1PM until 2PM services will follow at 2PM with internment at the LaFayette Cemetery.
Dena is survived by Son Robert C. (Bob) Johnson (Myra), Daughters Diana B. Pearson (Ken), Amy M. Yerky (Bob), 4 Grandchildren Carri H. Johnson of Savannah, Ga., Taylor Dena Pearson of Little Rock, AK., Zachary Kenneth Pearson of Walla Walla, WA, and Anna-Faith Elizabeth Pearson of Little Rock, AK.
Dena was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband Robert T. (Bob) Johnson, and Daughter Lisa Carol Johnson.
The family wishes to thank UAB hospital and staff and EAMC and staff for their help and support.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The LaFayette Cemetery Beautification Fund P. O. Box 35 LaFayette, Alabama 36862
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 27, 2021.