Margaret McCurdy Johnston
April 13, 1933 - December 12, 2020
Mrs. Margaret McCurdy Johnston transitioned from earth to eternity peacefully in her sleep on the morning of December 12,2020. Her loving husband of 69 years, Jeremiah was by her side. Margaret spent her final years battling advanced Parkinson's disease.
Margaret was born in Opelika, Alabama on April 13, 1933 and spent a lifetime dedicated to her husband and family.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Jeremiah Wycliff Johnston of Palm Harbor, FL. and 5 children: Jerome (Dexie) Johnston of Auburn, AL; Debra (Reggie) Johnston Malden of Milton, MA; Kevin (Kim) Morrissey of Lynn, MA; Debra Morrissey of Atlanta, GA and Karen (Michael) Lewis of Bethesda, MD. Margaret leaves 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Mike (Thelma) Johnston and a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends, along with her dear cousin Catherine Dawkins, Somerville, MA.
Final arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the American Parkinson's Disease Association (https://www.apdaparkinson.org/1907d3l/
) in memory of Margaret Johnston.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 18, 2020.