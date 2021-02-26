Margie Rollo Roberts
January 17, 1939 - February 24, 2021
Margie was born in Union Springs, AL but spent her entire life living in Opelika, AL. She died February 24, 2021 at East Alabama Medical Center. She graduated from Smiths Station High School. She was the valedictorian of her senior class and head cheerleader. Margie was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She worked at Uniroyal Tire Company for 37 years as the EEO and retired at age 54.
She's survived by her husband, Clayton Roberts, son Cliff (Cindy) Roberts; brothers, Jimmy Rollo and Bob (Beth) Rollo; grandchildren, Rachel (Brandon) Elliott, Parker (Rachel) Roberts, Lindsey (Chad) Fullerton; great grandchildren, Natalie Elliott, Camille Elliott, Olivia Fullerton, and Jackson Fullerton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Rollo and Jimmy O. Rollo; and her brother, Ike Rollo.
Visitation was held on February 27, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church cemetery with Dr. Rusty Sowell officiating.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2021.