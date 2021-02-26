This is one of the many women that I learned so much from during my 38 years at Uniroyal. She was so smart and yet never made me feel like I should know what she was teaching. Aside from her professional side, she was a true good friend. One time she asked me and my Daughter Jennifer to load up and come to her home to stay till the freeze was over. A lady hit us head on as we tried to make to her home and she and Clayton carried us to the hospital. Such people as this are real blessing in anyone's life and I thank God for them and the memories of the Yatzee games and friendship over the years







Lucy Butler Friend March 19, 2021