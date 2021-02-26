Menu
Margie Rollo Roberts
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Margie Rollo Roberts

January 17, 1939 - February 24, 2021

Margie was born in Union Springs, AL but spent her entire life living in Opelika, AL. She died February 24, 2021 at East Alabama Medical Center. She graduated from Smiths Station High School. She was the valedictorian of her senior class and head cheerleader. Margie was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She worked at Uniroyal Tire Company for 37 years as the EEO and retired at age 54.

She's survived by her husband, Clayton Roberts, son Cliff (Cindy) Roberts; brothers, Jimmy Rollo and Bob (Beth) Rollo; grandchildren, Rachel (Brandon) Elliott, Parker (Rachel) Roberts, Lindsey (Chad) Fullerton; great grandchildren, Natalie Elliott, Camille Elliott, Olivia Fullerton, and Jackson Fullerton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Rollo and Jimmy O. Rollo; and her brother, Ike Rollo.

Visitation was held on February 27, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church cemetery with Dr. Rusty Sowell officiating.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Feb
28
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
This is one of the many women that I learned so much from during my 38 years at Uniroyal. She was so smart and yet never made me feel like I should know what she was teaching. Aside from her professional side, she was a true good friend. One time she asked me and my Daughter Jennifer to load up and come to her home to stay till the freeze was over. A lady hit us head on as we tried to make to her home and she and Clayton carried us to the hospital. Such people as this are real blessing in anyone's life and I thank God for them and the memories of the Yatzee games and friendship over the years


Lucy Butler
Friend
March 19, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Margie's passing but know she is with God now. She was a big influence in my life and as a friend even more. Wish the years had kept us closer. Clayton and Cliff my prayers are with you both.
Lucy Butler
March 17, 2021
She was a wonderful friend and will be greatly missed
Reba Osteen
March 1, 2021
Prayers to family. Rest in peace.
Margaret Young Brown
February 28, 2021
Enterprise Holdings Family
February 27, 2021
