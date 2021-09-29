Marie P. GalliherFebruary 16, 1941 - September 26, 2021Marie P. Galliher of Opelika, Alabama was born to the late Thurman and Wilma Durden Pemberton in Tallassee, Alabama on February 16, 1941, and passed away at Bethany House on September 26, 2021, surrounded by her loving children. She was 80 years old.Marie was retired from East Alabama Medical Center, and was a faithful member of Providence Baptist Church. She deeply loved her Lord and family. Marie enjoyed "Sister Trips", Auburn football, and Face Book.She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Galliher; brothers, James Pemberton, and Charles Earl Pemberton; son-in-law, Bill Conner.Marie is survived by her children, Melissa (Wayne) Claunch, Buster (Marie) Webster, Lori Conner, and Kris (Barbara) Webster; grandchildren, Robert Webster, Brianna (Jon) Thompson, Dusty Adair, Sarah (Logan) Kimbrell, Kristina (Robert) Skeen, and Johnathon Webster; 9 great grandchildren; sisters, Joyce (Doug) Cole, Joan (JW) Woodall, Wayne (John) Burton, and Janice "Prudy" (Kenneth) Brown; brothers, Stanley (Rita) Pemberton, Bennie Frank (Lenora) Pemberton, and John David (Donna) Pemberton, sister-in-law Bernella Pemberton, as well as a host of nieces, and nephews.Visitation will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.Funeral service will be held at Providence Baptist Church West Campus, Friday, October 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Rusty Sowell officiating. Interment will follow at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the Providence Baptist Church Children's Ministry.