Marie Charlotte PayneGraveside service for Ms. Marie Charlotte Payne, 83, of Auburn, AL will be held at 11:00 am Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Marvin Davis will officiate.Ms. Payne passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at her home. She was a member of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. Ms. Payne graduated from Lee County Training School. After thirty-six years of employment, she retired from East Alabama Medical Center.As per her request, there will not be a public viewing.She is survived by: three children, Dennis (Earlene) Payne of Columbus, GA, Carolyn Payne of Auburn, AL and Shedrick Payne (Wendy Pepper) of Tampa, FL; eleven grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildtren; one sister, Gwendolyn Payne of Auburn, AL; a brother, Robert Payne of Auburn, AL ; several nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.