Marie Charlotte Payne
FUNERAL HOME
Peterson & Williams Funeral Home
517 White St
Auburn, AL
Marie Charlotte Payne

Graveside service for Ms. Marie Charlotte Payne, 83, of Auburn, AL will be held at 11:00 am Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Marvin Davis will officiate.

Ms. Payne passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at her home. She was a member of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. Ms. Payne graduated from Lee County Training School. After thirty-six years of employment, she retired from East Alabama Medical Center.

As per her request, there will not be a public viewing.

She is survived by: three children, Dennis (Earlene) Payne of Columbus, GA, Carolyn Payne of Auburn, AL and Shedrick Payne (Wendy Pepper) of Tampa, FL; eleven grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildtren; one sister, Gwendolyn Payne of Auburn, AL; a brother, Robert Payne of Auburn, AL ; several nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Peterson & Williams Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry for your loss, my heart aches for the family. My prayers will be with you all.
Darlene D Brunson
January 2, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nadine Whitaker
December 31, 2021
I worked many years along side Marie in the nursery. She was a good friend and an amazing coworker. Marie was always upbeat and encouraging. On busy days, she would always say `we´ll be good to get a water sandwich´. I´ll always treasure the times that we could spend together. May her spirit and memories comfort you in the days to come
Penny Popwell
December 31, 2021
