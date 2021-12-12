Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marion Charles Harris-Nelson
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Marion Charles Harris-Nelson

December 16, 1958 - December 3, 2021

Marion Charles Harris-Nelson of Opelika was born to the late M.B. and Christine Nelson on December 16, 1958. He passed away at his home on the morning of December 3, 2021.

Marion enlisted in the Navy as a young man and later in life graduated college with a degree in computer aided drafting and design. Proficient in the field of botany he loved nature and the beauty of plants and tranquility that they can bring to people's lives. God has his orchids and roses. Now he has ivy to spread them out in Heaven.

He leaves behind a spouse, Brent of 19 years; brother, Mark and sister Janine Nelson; as well as nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.

A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, December 14, 2021 in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m.

He will be missed and although he has taken a road that we left behind cannot take, know that we will see our loved one again.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Mark, I am so sorry to hear about Marty. You two boys and Janine are like my own kids since my boys did grow up with ya'll and my sweet Christine. HUGS to you and Tammy,
Mary and Bill Eagar
Friend
December 16, 2021
Nelson family, I am deeply sorry for the loss of your loved one. Marty and I went to school together. He was a great friend. I will always remember his beautiful eyes and his quirky sense of humor. He kept me laughing! What a gift from God. May the Holy Spirit fill you all with his comfort and peace, today, as well as in the days to come as only he can do. God Bless!
Susan Johnson Rudd
Friend
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results