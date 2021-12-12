Marion Charles Harris-NelsonDecember 16, 1958 - December 3, 2021Marion Charles Harris-Nelson of Opelika was born to the late M.B. and Christine Nelson on December 16, 1958. He passed away at his home on the morning of December 3, 2021.Marion enlisted in the Navy as a young man and later in life graduated college with a degree in computer aided drafting and design. Proficient in the field of botany he loved nature and the beauty of plants and tranquility that they can bring to people's lives. God has his orchids and roses. Now he has ivy to spread them out in Heaven.He leaves behind a spouse, Brent of 19 years; brother, Mark and sister Janine Nelson; as well as nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, December 14, 2021 in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m.He will be missed and although he has taken a road that we left behind cannot take, know that we will see our loved one again.