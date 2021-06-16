Marjorie Shaffer Davenport (Margie) passed away Sunday June 13, 2021 in Opelika Alabama. A lifelong resident of the Birmingham area until 2016, Margie was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Molcie Shaffer; her husband, James C. (Cliff) Davenport; a son, David Davenport; her brothers, Robert and John Shaffer; and her sister, Jean Daniels.
Margie is survived by one sister, Frances Grainger; three sons, Jim (Alison), Mike (Cindi), and Larry (Bobbie); several grandchildren and great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Margie and Cliff resided in and raised 4 boys in Birmingham before moving to Shelby County in 1982.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the entire staff at Arbor Springs for making Mom's final 4 years as comfortable as possible.
A small memorial service and funeral mass will be held for family and friends at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Hoover, AL on a future date. Family and friends will receive information after details for service are determined.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation in Margie's name be made to the charity of your choosing.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 16, 2021.
How blessed to live 100 years. Margie was a friend and neighbor to my parents and I have fond memories of the Shaffer family. My thoughts and prayers for your family in the loss of your loved one.
Barbara Devenyns Hulsey
Friend
June 17, 2021
Margie was full of life and so comical. She was a good and loyal friend to many and especially my Mom. I will always remember her kindness. She was so special to our whole family. God Bless her and her whole family.
Sharon Rookis
Friend
June 16, 2021
Margie was one of a kind. Het sense of humor was wonderful. She was one of those rare souls who could coukd relare to people of all ages. Rest in peace. Emily and Wayne Whitley