Marjorie "Margie" Davenport



January 1, 1921 - June 13, 2021



Marjorie Shaffer Davenport (Margie) passed away Sunday June 13, 2021 in Opelika Alabama. A lifelong resident of the Birmingham area until 2016, Margie was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Molcie Shaffer; her husband, James C. (Cliff) Davenport; a son, David Davenport; her brothers, Robert and John Shaffer; and her sister, Jean Daniels.



Margie is survived by one sister, Frances Grainger; three sons, Jim (Alison), Mike (Cindi), and Larry (Bobbie); several grandchildren and great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Margie and Cliff resided in and raised 4 boys in Birmingham before moving to Shelby County in 1982.



The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the entire staff at Arbor Springs for making Mom's final 4 years as comfortable as possible.



A small memorial service and funeral mass will be held for family and friends at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Hoover, AL on a future date. Family and friends will receive information after details for service are determined.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation in Margie's name be made to the charity of your choosing.



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 16, 2021.