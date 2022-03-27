Marjorie (Steed) McQueen
December 19, 1920 - March 25, 2022
Marjorie Steed McQueen passed away on March 25, 2022 at the age of 101. She was born to George M. Steed and Lounett Cox Steed on December 19, 1920 in Selma, Alabama. She grew up in Pine Hill and Selma, Alabama. She attended Montevallo and Livingston Universities. While completing her internship as a teacher in Lafayette, Alabama, she met and married Houston Frank McQueen. They had a long and happy marriage until his death in 1993. During the years of World War II, she was proud to support her husband as an Army wife and worked in the war effort in Birmingham, Alabama while he was stationed as an Army Officer in Germany. After the war years, they raised their daughters in Auburn, Alabama.
For many years, Mrs. McQueen (known as "Boo" to her friends) had a private kindergarten in Auburn before kindergarten was part of the public school system. She loved teaching and loved all of her pupils. She was always so happy to see her students after they became adults. After teaching, she worked for the Auburn University Alumni and Development Association until her retirement. She loved all things Auburn.
She was a true Southern lady who was gracious and generous to everyone she knew. She loved to be active and with other people. She was involved with numerous organizations and groups, including PTA, Auburn Bandparents Association, Auburn Campus Club, Garden Club, and Auburn Woman's Club. For many years she traveled with a travel group, with her favorite trip being an Alaskan cruise. She enjoyed working at the polls for many years. She was a wonderful hostess who loved entertaining. Before tailgating was an event, she hosted large groups at her house with food before all home Auburn football games. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends she made over her long life.
She was predeceased by her parents and her husband. Her survivors include her daughters, Cassie Stisher and husband, Bill (Roswell, GA), Jennifer Harris (Auburn, AL) and grandchildren, Christopher Stisher (Charlotte, NC), Chad and Michelle Harris (Auburn, AL), Bryan Stisher (Roswell, GA) and Shannon Harris (Alpharetta, GA).
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 29 at 2:00 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, AL, with the Reverend Charles Cummings presiding.
Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to your favorite charity
.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2022.