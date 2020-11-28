Marshall "Tim" SandersGraveside service for Mr. Marshall "Tim" Sanders, 52, of Brooklyn, NY will be held at 1:00 pm Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Green Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Bishop Kenneth Carter will officiate.Mr. Sanders passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Brooklyn, NY. He was a member of Zion Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Brooklyn, NY. His education was obtained in the New York School System in Queens, NY.Public viewing will be held Saturday from 12-2 pm.He is survived by: his mother, Ruby Lois Hunter of Brooklyn, NY; three brothers, Darrell (Sonia) Sanders of Salem, AL, Kevin Sanders of Columbus, GA and Timothy Sanders of Phenix City, AL; two sisters, Margaret Sanders of Brooklyn, NY and Betty Reese of Warm Springs, GA; four aunts, Helen Vilvalex of Orange, NJ, Gladys Eze of Alburtis, PA, Virginia (Aaron) Jackson of Salem, AL and Beauty (James) Darty of Columbus, GA; six uncles, Charlie (Diane) Hunter of Union, NJ, Willie Hunter and Dennis (Annie Faye) Hunter both of Salem, AL, Curtis (Tyshell) Hunter of Jacksonville, FL, Donald (Debbie) Hunter of Phenix City, AL and Lonnie Lee Sanders of Columbus, GA; special friends, Alma Cooper and Dr. Clarence Cooper-Pastor of Zion Faith Missionary Baptist Church; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.