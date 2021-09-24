Menu
Martha Jane Brewer
Martha Jane (Cummings) Brewer

August 13, 1934 - September 21, 2021

Martha Jane Brewer, 87, of Blairsville, GA passed away September 21, 2021 at her residence.

Mrs. Brewer was born August 13, 1934 to parents, Lawrence M. and Melba Cummings in Spruce Pine, AL where she spent most of her childhood. She attended Phil Campbell High School and graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor's in Home Economics. She also worked as a Home Economics teacher for Cullman High School, Home Economist for the University of Georgia Extension Service; she taught at Loachapoka Elementary School and was a Consumer Education Specialist for the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association.

She was a member of the Woman's Club, a 4-H Club competition volunteer and as well cooked omelets for the Auburn University School of Agriculture Senior breakfast.

Mrs. Brewer was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert "Bob" N. Brewer.

She is survived by her son, Robert N. Brewer, Jr. (Brenda) of Hiawassee, GA; grandchildren: Clay Brewer of Hiawassee, GA, Chris Brewer of Athens, GA and Erica Roach of Young Harris, GA; great grandchildren: Ryan Brewer, Derek Brewer, Jared Brewer and Breanna Burnette; siblings: Carolyn Baker (Ken) of Spruce Pine, AL and Sue Bowen of Spruce Pine, AL.

Graveside services for Mrs. Brewer will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Memorial Park in Auburn, AL. Reverend Roland Nelson is officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory is directing.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Memorial Park, Auburn
Robert So sorry to hear about Miss Jane. Because of the game traffic may miss the funeral. Wanted you to know I am thinking of you and yours. Cathy
Cathy Dean Gafford
September 24, 2021
