Martha Ann Breland Maples
May 18, 1939 - April 10, 2022
Martha Ann Breland Maples of Waverly, Alabama was born to Emerson and Bessie Alexander Breland on May 18,1939 and passed away at her home on April 10, 2022. She was 82 years old.
Martha Ann graduated from Stone County High School in Wiggins, MS in 1958. She then completed her RN training from Gilfoy School of Nursing in 1960. She worked at Stone County Hospital as an RN from 1960-1968. She moved to Waverly, AL in 1970 with her husband, where she enjoyed the rest of her life.
Martha Ann loved life. She was an active member of the Waverly United Methodist Church where she taught Bible school classes for many years. Martha Ann enjoyed working on her farm. She cherished the many relationships she made here in Waverly and through the farm. She loved her family. She also took great pride in her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Glen Maples.
Martha is survived by her children: Darrel Maples, Stephanie Maples (Robert Edwards), John Maples (Laura); grandchildren, Audrey and Sam Edwards, Jessi, Rylie and Boone Maples.
There will be an "arrive when you want" walk up luncheon to celebrate her life starting at 12:30 on Saturday, April 16 at Standard Deluxe (1015 Mayberry Ave, Waverly, AL). The graveside service will follow at 3:00 pm at the Waverly Cemetery with Pastor Blue Vardaman officiating.
The family would like to thank Encompass Hospice, Kelly Johnson and Juanita Robinson for the exceptional care that they provided.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite charity
in Martha Ann's honor.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 14, 2022.