Martha Irene Thompson SmithFebruary 22, 1925 - June 26, 2021Martha Irene Thompson Smith passed away at home on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 96 years of age. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd P. and Lorene Dixon Thompson and Husband, Harvey M. Smith.She is survived by son J. Frank Reed Jr. and his wife Tena. Daughters Donna Creekbaum, Gloria Vance and Son-In-Law, Robbie Vance. Grandson Curt Vance and wife Tracie. Granddaughter Trent Mathis and her children, Cameron and Reagan.She was a long time member of First United Methodist Church of Opelika where she met a very special pastor and spiritual friend, Rick Lane.Frank and Tena wish to thank Ivy Creek Hospice of Dadeville, AL and two very special caregivers, Sara Kittrell and Diane Mann.We would also like to thank Becky and Elaine and all staff at Morningside.Visitation will be Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. till 10:30 a.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Graveside service follows at 11:00 AM in Garden Hills Cemetery.