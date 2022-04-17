Mary Maxine Davidson AldridgeMarch 21, 1926 - April 1, 2022Mary Maxine Davidson Aldridge, 96, died Friday, April 1, 2022 at the Dadeville Healthcare Center following unresolved complications from COVID, which she contracted in December 2021.Her daughter, Mary, held her hand as she slipped peacefully from this life to the next realm. She is survived by her children: Sue (Jim) Murphree of Ashville, AL; James "Buddy" (Peggy) Aldridge of Parrish, AL; Randy Clyde (Deborah) Aldridge of Cordova, AL; Mary (Steve) Lloyd of Dadeville, AL; sister-in-law, Jean Hamilton of Jasper, AL; 8 grandchildren: Michael (Michelle) Aldridge; Kerry (Kevin) Ray; Kristi (Paul) Underwood; Adam (Brittany) Aldridge; Jason Aldridge, Josh (Jan) Aldridge; Lindsay (Nick) Gold; Jamie (Bryer) Sparks; 10 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.Preceding her in death were her husband, Henry Clyde; daughter, Carol Ann; parents, James Arthur and Dazzie Sue Davidson; sister, John Agnes Davidson; grandson, Scott Murphree; and granddaughter, Mary Alicia Burrell.The family would like to take this opportunity to express a special thank you to Lettie Jones for taking such excellent care of Maxine while at Monarch Estates in Auburn, AL. Lettie was her caregiver and companion until Lettie's health declined and she was forced to retire. Thank you also to her nurse, Michele, with Southern Care New Beacon, Alexander City, AL. as well as staff at Dadeville Health Care Center and The Veranda Assisted Living facility in Dadeville, AL.The memorial service will be April 30, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at Hatt Church of Christ, Parrish, AL. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m., at Pleasantfield Cemetery in Walker County. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Agape of Central Alabama, P.O. Box 230472, Montgomery, AL 36123.