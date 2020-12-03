Menu
Mary Ann Crance
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Mary Ann (Rook) Crance

January 23, 1933 - December 1, 2020

Mary Ann (Rook) Crance was born on January 23, 1933 in Pell City, Alabama and passed away on December 1, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center.

Ann loved her family, her friends, her church family, and her community. She was a friend of friends. Most importantly Ann Crance was a Christian, professing The Lord Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior. She loved widows, orphans, and the poor. She leaves a legacy of Christ-like love. "Hero's are remembered, and legacy's never die."

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Johnie Hampton Crance; parents, L. E. Rook and Mattie Pearl Rook; brothers, Robert and Gene Rook.

She is survived by her sons, Gregory H. Crance (Candy) of Auburn, Alabama and Wade E. Crance (Angela) of Valdosta, Georgia; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Auburn Memorial Park with Dr. Tripp Martin officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to either: Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (www.michaeljfox.org) or Team Focus – a ministry for young boys without fathers (1501 Knollwood Drive, Mobile, AL. 36609.)

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
