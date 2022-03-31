Menu
Mary Gates Gibson
1928 - 2022
Mary Gates Gibson

April 9, 1928 - March 22, 2022

Graveside service for Mary Gibson, 93, of Semmes, AL, formerly Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 1, 2022, at Sardis Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 3294 County Road 51, Camp Hill, AL 36852, Reverend Michael T. Winston will officiate.

Mrs. Gibson, who passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at her home in Semmes, AL, was born April 9, 1928 in Chambers County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).

She leaves to cherish her memory: daughter, Paula Fairley (Willie) of Semmes, AL; son, Paul Michael Gibson III (Angelique) of Huntsville, AL; six grandchildren, Allison Fairley of Mobile, AL, Ashley Gibson of Miami, FL, Racheal Fairley of Birmingham, AL, Malcolm Gibson, Michael Gibson both of Huntsville, AL and Lauren Fairley of Birmingham, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, community family and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 31, 2022.
