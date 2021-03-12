Mary "Lois" Callaway Hardnett
April 9, 1956 - March 6, 2021
Graveside service for Mary Hardnett, 64, of Notasulga, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Pine Level Cemetery, 4650 Arrowhead Road, Loachapoka, AL 36865, Bishop Clarence Manley will officiate.
Mrs. Hardnett, who passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Baptist South Medical Center in Montgomery, AL, was born April 9, 1956 in Lee County, Alabama.
She leaves to cherish her memory: husband, Lorenzo Hardnett of Notasulga, AL; three children, Tammy Callaway, Anthony Callaway of Notasulga, AL and Tonya Callaway (Sherman Pitts) of Auburn, AL; two grandchildren, Shermond Callaway and Tattyana Callaway both of Auburn, AL; mother, Mary Lee Callaway of Auburn, AL; four sisters, Judy (Bishop Clarence) Manley of Tuskegee, AL, Willie Mae (John) Porter, Dildra (Tommie) Richardson and Cynthia Pugh all of Auburn, AL; three brothers, Billie Ogletree of Syracuse, NY, Steven (Yolanda) Calloway and Jonathan (Mary) Callaway both of Auburn, AL; one aunt, Luverna Barnes of Auburn, AL, one uncle, Jimmy Brown of Tuskegee, AL; two sisters in law, Catherine Callaway of Auburn, AL, Christine Callaway of Atlanta, GA; three special friends, Diane Willis, Christine Bradshaw both of Auburn, AL and Cathy Todd of Waldorf, MD; four god-children, Christopher Berry, Chankia Berry both of Auburn, AL, Kiana Pitts of Hampton, VA and Kiara Pitts of Daytona, OH; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 12, 2021.