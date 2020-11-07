Mary Joyce (Britton) Johnson



January 22, 1937 - November 4, 2020



Mary Joyce Johnson, 83 of Commerce, died Wednesday at her residence. She was born in Moundville Alabama, the daughter of the late John Frank and Verlie Mae Britton and is the wife of William Franklin Johnson.



Celebration of Life will be 1:00 PM Saturday, Nov.7th at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel Commerce with visitation 12 Noon until 1:00 PM Saturday. The Rev. Chad Rising officiating.



Survived by her Husband, sons, Steve Doss of Austin TX, Todd Matthews of Auburn AL, and Brett (Laurie) Matthews of Cumming, GA, and a daughter, Cande (Rob) Jordan of Commerce, GA. 10 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by a son Ron Matthews. Ivie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 7, 2020.