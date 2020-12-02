Menu
Mary Joyce Teel Provow
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
Mary Joyce Teel Provow

July 2, 1935 - December 1, 2020

Mary Joyce Teel Provow, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Chestnut Ridge Nursing and Rehab Centerin Cummings, GA. She was born to Earnest and Jodie Teel on July 2, 1935.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Billy Gene Provow and her children, Bonnie Chandler (Bruce) of Madison, AL; Lee Provow (Sarah) of Ball Ground, GA; and Sandi Swaringen (Steve) of Midlothian, VA. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Nikki, Chad (Rachel), Emily (Joe), Eric (Leah), Logan, and Austin and seven great-grandchildren: Yardley, Palmer, Parker, McKinley, Emerson, James, and David. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Joyce was raised in Auburn and graduated from Auburn High School in 1953. She and Bill moved many places while he served in the U.S. Army. She retired from the U.S. Government as a civil service employee. After retirement, she and Bill enjoyed life in sunny The Villages, Florida for a number of years. The last 5 ½ years they have lived at Arbor Terrace Assisted Living in Alpharetta, GA.

Joyce loved her family very dearly. She also loved her Lord and Savior and touched the lives of many through her service in numerous positions in churches wherever they lived. She is rejoicing in Heaven with her parents, her sister, Vonceil Connor (Bill) and brother, Lester Teel (Gay).

Funeral service will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home, Opelika, AL with internment immediately following at the Auburn Memorial Park. Dr. Rusty Sowell and Taylor Teel will conduct the service. Tamara Teel will provide the music. Pall Bearers are Chad Provow, Eric Chandler, Austin Swaringen, Les Teel, Earnest Teel, and Steve Swaringen.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in honor of Joyce.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Fredericks Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL 36801
