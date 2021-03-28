Mary was one of the sweetest, most thoughtful and loving people I have ever known. I worked with her at Childcare Resources where she was beloved by parents and staff. She went to the conference one day and came back and gave me a cassette of a new form of discipline because she thought I needed it with my youngest child. She also took my two youngest children to school with hers while I was recovering from a broken hip. She was always thinking of someone else. She was a true treasure !!!

Charlotte Ray Neighbor April 23, 2021