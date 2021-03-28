Mary Fike Parsons
September 15, 1949 - March 22, 2021
Mary Fike Parsons passed away Monday, March 22nd, in Auburn, AL with her family by her side.
She was born September 15th, 1949, in Montgomery, AL where she graduated from Catholic High School. She attended Auburn University where she earned a degree in Family and Child Development. She was a stay-at-home mom for many years and did volunteer work for the Alabama Power Service Organization, including a term as President of the Birmingham chapter, before starting a career at Childcare Resources as a work/life consultant. After retirement in 2004, she devoted her time to volunteer work at a food and clothing ministry in the East Lake area of Birmingham where she also served as President of the board. She was an ordained elder in the Presbyterian Church (USA) and served in many leadership and service roles in her churches in Trussville and Auburn. She had a passion for serving others and a deep faith in the goodness of those around her. In her free time, she loved working in her flower garden, spending time with family and traveling, particularly to the beach.
She married Ron Parsons in 1971 and, after they both had graduated from Auburn University in 1973, they lived in Montgomery for 5 years and then Trussville for 38 years before relocating to Auburn in 2016.
Mary is survived by her husband Ron, her daughter Allison Moore (Eric), son Daniel Parsons (Tracy), and grandchildren Avery and Alex Moore, all of Auburn, AL. She is also survived by her sister Jo Ann Manring (Joe) of Gainesville, GA and sister-in-law Wanda McFarland (Ron) of Clay, AL as well as many much-loved cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents James and Mary Jo Fike.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in her memory to Presbyterian Community Ministry. Information can be found at pcm-al.org
.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 28, 2021.