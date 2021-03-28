Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Fike Parsons
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Mary Fike Parsons

September 15, 1949 - March 22, 2021

Mary Fike Parsons passed away Monday, March 22nd, in Auburn, AL with her family by her side.

She was born September 15th, 1949, in Montgomery, AL where she graduated from Catholic High School. She attended Auburn University where she earned a degree in Family and Child Development. She was a stay-at-home mom for many years and did volunteer work for the Alabama Power Service Organization, including a term as President of the Birmingham chapter, before starting a career at Childcare Resources as a work/life consultant. After retirement in 2004, she devoted her time to volunteer work at a food and clothing ministry in the East Lake area of Birmingham where she also served as President of the board. She was an ordained elder in the Presbyterian Church (USA) and served in many leadership and service roles in her churches in Trussville and Auburn. She had a passion for serving others and a deep faith in the goodness of those around her. In her free time, she loved working in her flower garden, spending time with family and traveling, particularly to the beach.

She married Ron Parsons in 1971 and, after they both had graduated from Auburn University in 1973, they lived in Montgomery for 5 years and then Trussville for 38 years before relocating to Auburn in 2016.

Mary is survived by her husband Ron, her daughter Allison Moore (Eric), son Daniel Parsons (Tracy), and grandchildren Avery and Alex Moore, all of Auburn, AL. She is also survived by her sister Jo Ann Manring (Joe) of Gainesville, GA and sister-in-law Wanda McFarland (Ron) of Clay, AL as well as many much-loved cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents James and Mary Jo Fike.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in her memory to Presbyterian Community Ministry. Information can be found at pcm-al.org.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I still remember the time in Trussville, Alabama that I was injured in a car wreck. Mary was a neighbor that I didn´t know very well but she took my two younger children to school and brought them home for the rest of the school year. I later worked with her at Childcare Resources. She was constantly looking for ways to help other people. She was God´s hands and feet in this world.
Charlotte Ray
Friend
March 20, 2022
Mary was such a wonderful woman. I met her many years ago at the Y and loved working with her on her strength and health. She was always so encouraging and accepting of everyone. She had a sweet servant’s heart and made everyone around her feel special. I will miss her greatly, but I look forward to seeing her again in heaven.
Rhonda Walsh
Friend
April 24, 2021
Mary was one of the sweetest, most thoughtful and loving people I have ever known. I worked with her at Childcare Resources where she was beloved by parents and staff. She went to the conference one day and came back and gave me a cassette of a new form of discipline because she thought I needed it with my youngest child. She also took my two youngest children to school with hers while I was recovering from a broken hip. She was always thinking of someone else. She was a true treasure !!!
Charlotte Ray
Neighbor
April 23, 2021
Mary Parsons has been a dear friend for many years, first from Eastside Baptist Church, then as a faithful friend and a client. Both our families became Presbyterians. We shared so much over many years. She was a beacon of love, joy, enthusiasm, and support to everyone she know. Though it has been years since I have seen Mary, I will see her again in Heaven. Sending our love to Ron, Daniel, Allison, and Wanda and her family, Dot Reinhart (Tom, too!)
Dot Reinhart
Friend
April 23, 2021
Ron,
I just heard about Mary’s passing. John and I wanted to send our sympathy and let you know how sad we were. She was such a good friend and neighbor when we lived by each other so many years ago.

John and Linda Crigler
Ocean Springs, MS
Linda Crigler
Friend
March 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results