Mary Lizzie Ligon Talley
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 2 2022
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Shiloh A.M.E. Zion Church
Mary Lizzie Ligon Talley

December 1, 1936 - March 23, 2022

Funeral service for Mary Talley, 85, of Auburn, AL, (Brownville Community) will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Shiloh A.M.E. Zion Church, County Road 24, Auburn, AL 36830 with interment in Shiloh-Cobb Cemetery, Dr. Herbert Brown will officiate.

Mrs. Talley, who passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Baptist South Health in Montgomery, AL, was born December 1, 1936 in Macon County, Alabama.

Public viewing for Mrs. Talley will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

She leaves to cherish her memory: husband, John W. Talley of Auburn, AL; three children, Charles Talley of Auburn, AL, Linda Glover of Auburn, AL and Joyce Lewis of Columbus, GA; two nephews she helped raise like her own sons, Derek Hatten of Arlington VA, and Tony Baker of Montgomery, AL; seven grandchildren, Audrianna Lewis, Wesley Talley, Gregory Lewis, Jr., Edwin Talley, Andrea Lewis, Campbell (Zack) Wood and Devin Talley; four great grandchildren, Jacobi Riggins, Paris "Kylie" Jones, Cain "Major" Riggins and Destiny Walker; six siblings, Annie Terry of New Heaven, CT, Tommie Baker of Stone Mountain, GA, Annie Whatley of Opelika, AL, Mary J. Gilmore of Mount Dora, FL, Francis Gilmore of Orlando, FL and Willie Fred Gilmore of Tuskegee, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 1, 2022.
