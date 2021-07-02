Menu
Mary Threat
Peterson & Williams Funeral Home
1016 McCoy Street
Opelika, AL
Mary Threat

Funeral service for Mrs. Mary Threat, 96, of Auburn, Alabama will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church with interment in Westview Cemetery. Pastor Bernard Anderson will officiate.

Mrs. Threat passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at East Alabama Medical Center. She was a member of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church where she served in the Missionary Society, Kitchen Ministry and Sunday School.

Mrs. Threat was a graduate of Lee County Training School and Apex Beauty College, Atlanta, GA; following graduation she operated her own beauty shop at her home as Cosmetologist. She later worked for Ampex Corporation, Opelika, AL. Following retirement, she worked as a crossing guard with Auburn City School and was later hired as a Meter Maid with the Auburn Police Department and received several Proclamations including a Key to the City of Auburn from Mayor Bill Ham.

Visitation will be held from 2pm-6pm and a family hour will be held from 5pm-6pm on Friday July 2, 2021. Her remains will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service.

She is survived by: four children, Deborah Threat-Bedell of Opelika, AL, Cecil Thomas (Patricia) Threat Jr., Decatur, GA, Anthony (Brenda) Threat of Opelika, AL and Patrick Threat of Auburn, AL; eleven grandchildren and thirty great-grandchildren; one sister, Mildred (Charles) Brooks of Auburn, AL; one sister-in-law, Bernice Threat of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mt. Moriah Church Cemetery
2255 Wrights Mills Road, Auburn, AL
Jul
3
Service
11:00p.m.
Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church
2255 Wrights Mill Road, Auburn, AL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Let the memories of your mother provide you with comfort and serve as guidance.
Phyllis J Reese
Other
July 6, 2021
Rest in Paradise Queen Mother. Praying for you and your family Cecil.
Darlene Harris
Friend
July 4, 2021
Rest In Peace...
Kenneth B. Keith
July 3, 2021
Praying for your comfort during this difficult time.
Yvonne Little
Friend
July 3, 2021
We send our prayers & Blessings to the family at this time. She wS a great woman with a heart of gold. You will be missed by all. Love & Prayers from the Pearson/Reece family. Chris Reece Clearwater, Florida
Christopher & Maxine Pearson
Family
July 3, 2021
Ms. Mary will be missed! Continuous prayers for the family. We love you! Menifee & Lyles Family
Deborah Lyles
July 2, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jeffery & Regina Hutchinson and Family
Friend
July 2, 2021
I sure am going to miss "The Teenager". I started calling her that about 15 years ago and it just stuck. There was always laughter when she was around - Lee County's going to be a little quieter without her but Heaven's gonna be rocking!
Angela Alexander
July 2, 2021
Hank Collins and family
July 2, 2021
Dear Debra, Cecil, Anthony & Patrick & Family, Please cherish the wonderful memories of your amazing and lovely Mother during these sad times. The news of Miss Mary's passing has left a void in our hearts that can only be filled by the memories of how wonderful she was. May God strengthen each of you during this time that only He can do. Willie and I are only a phone call away.
Willie & Beverly Jackson & Family
Family
July 1, 2021
Your mother is a jewel/ now wearing her crown! We are praying for you and your family. God keep you always as you cherish sweet memories
Gail Burns Grant and family
Other
June 30, 2021
