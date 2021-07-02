Mary ThreatFuneral service for Mrs. Mary Threat, 96, of Auburn, Alabama will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church with interment in Westview Cemetery. Pastor Bernard Anderson will officiate.Mrs. Threat passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at East Alabama Medical Center. She was a member of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church where she served in the Missionary Society, Kitchen Ministry and Sunday School.Mrs. Threat was a graduate of Lee County Training School and Apex Beauty College, Atlanta, GA; following graduation she operated her own beauty shop at her home as Cosmetologist. She later worked for Ampex Corporation, Opelika, AL. Following retirement, she worked as a crossing guard with Auburn City School and was later hired as a Meter Maid with the Auburn Police Department and received several Proclamations including a Key to the City of Auburn from Mayor Bill Ham.Visitation will be held from 2pm-6pm and a family hour will be held from 5pm-6pm on Friday July 2, 2021. Her remains will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service.She is survived by: four children, Deborah Threat-Bedell of Opelika, AL, Cecil Thomas (Patricia) Threat Jr., Decatur, GA, Anthony (Brenda) Threat of Opelika, AL and Patrick Threat of Auburn, AL; eleven grandchildren and thirty great-grandchildren; one sister, Mildred (Charles) Brooks of Auburn, AL; one sister-in-law, Bernice Threat of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.