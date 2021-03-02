Mary Ann WalkerSeptember 24, 1942 - February 27, 2021Mary Ann Workman Walker, 78 of Opelika, passed away February 27th. Graveside services will be held 11:00am, Wednesday, March 3rd at Garden Hills Cemetery with Reverends Frank Hayes and Ricky Thomaston officiating. Due to health issues, visitation will be closed except for immediate family.Mrs. Walker was born September 24, 1942 in Langdale Hospital in Chambers County to parents Era Pate and Gertrude Swan Workman of Valley, Alabama. Her father died when she was eleven months old. At the age of three, her mother married Harry J McKemie and they moved to the Pine Grove Community of Lee County. Her parents ran McKemie's Grocery Store and a farm. Mary Ann grew up in the store and it was her daddy's dream for her to take the store and farm over one day, as he was dying with cancer. Mary Ann had a wonderful childhood. After graduation from Beulah School in June 1960, and two years of Opelika Business School, she met and married Ben Walker on October 20, 1962. The next year October 31, 1963 they were blessed by son Benjamin Derrick Walker. By becoming a wife, mother, and friend she had reached her goals in life. She loved everybody. She attended Wallace Chapel Baptist Church growing up but after marrying, they joined Pine Grove Church for the rest of their lives. Mary Ann worked many jobs, never having problems with bosses or co-workers. Over her life she worked at, Pepperell Kindergarten, State Farm Insurance, later took over the family store and renamed it Walker's Grocery, Belk's, the cafeteria of Auburn High School, Sears, ran a childcare for 2 ½ years, Auburn University Book Store, and she served on the Board of Tallapoosa River Electric Co-op for more than 20 years, loving every minute. She worked hard to get roads paved, widen Hwy 29 and the new bridges. She also enjoyed working at the polls. She loved Jesus. Over her life time she dealt with health issues that she came through with flying colors. The doctors would say it was her attitude and love of life and people that brought her through. She loved music, markets, tractor pulls and she was a truck woman. She lived a wonderful life.Mrs. Walker is survived by her son Derrick Walker.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pine Grove Church, 7235 US Hwy 29 N, Opelika, AL 36804.Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.