Maryanne Georgia "Georgia Peach" Smith
2019 - 2021
BORN
2019
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Maryanne Georgia "Georgia Peach" Smith

April 22, 2019 - February 25, 2021

Graveside service for Maryanne Smith, l year and 10 months, of Columbus, GA, will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery, 1000 East Sanford Avenue, AL 36830, Elder James Q. Smith will officiate.

Little Miss Smith, who passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at her home in Columbus, GA, was born April 22, 2019 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing was Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Survivors include: her parents, James Quinton Smith, Jr. and Aundrea Nelson; one brother, Nathaniel James Colt Smith; paternal grandparents, Elder James Q. and Sylvia Smith, Sr. of Opelika, AL; maternal grandparents, Chris and Nicole Nelson of Smiths, AL; paternal great grandparents, Terry Ware and Lola Comer Ware both of Opelika, AL; maternal great grandparents, James Baker and Shirley Baker of Smiths, AL and Edward Nelson and Judith Nelson of Smiths, AL; two aunts, Madaline Nelson of Valley, AL and Brittaney (Arkeith) Dowdell of Opelika, AL; two uncles, DeMarcus "DJ" Smith of Opelika, AL and Jonathon Nelson of Valley, AL ; a host of great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins and other relatives.

CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
AL
Mar
4
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery
1000 East Sanford Avenue, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 Entries
Sending our condolences. May God give you and the family strength to get through. Love y´all!
Deborah & Luthus Lyles
March 4, 2021
Our prayers are with you in your time of sorrow.
Melma D Gillis
March 4, 2021
We are so sorry to learn of your granddaughter´s death. May she Rest In Peace. Our Prayers are with you and family.
Danny & Cynthia Crowley
March 4, 2021
Our prayers are with you and your family.
Shirley Key & Family
March 4, 2021
I just want to say Mary Anne Georgia has touched my heart and she was so special to me. She will never be forgotten and she will always be remembered . She was a light in a room and the most beautiful girl I have ever seen. I’m praying for the family as that special little girl will be missed by so many :( beautiful Georgia peach
Dana Horton
Acquaintance
March 4, 2021
The Presiding Elder's Council offer our sincere condolences at the loss of this your beautiful grandbaby. May God's comforting Spirit be with you during this difficult time.
Rev. Dr. EARL J GRIFFIN, Sr.
March 4, 2021
I am so sorry for the Families loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you, in this time of grief.
William Drummond
March 4, 2021
Quinn... We are so very sorry for the loss of your beautiful little Angel. We are sending our heartfelt condolences and prayers to guys. God bless you and your family during this time of bereavement. From Linda and Keyo Stinson.
Linda T. Stinson
March 4, 2021
I know that there isn´t anything I could say to take away the pain. But please know I´m here for you, whatever the need. You are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Phyllis Reese
March 4, 2021
Our deepest condolences go out the family of Little Miss Maryanne Georgia Smith. We know that each of you probably feel like you must be strong for others right now, but know that we are here if you need to fall apart. We are ready to jump in and take care of anything that seems too burdensome during this time. We are sending prayers, much love, and heartfelt condolences during this time of grief and broken heartedness.
Montgomery-Phenix City-Opelika District
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results