Maryanne Georgia "Georgia Peach" Smith
April 22, 2019 - February 25, 2021
Graveside service for Maryanne Smith, l year and 10 months, of Columbus, GA, will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery, 1000 East Sanford Avenue, AL 36830, Elder James Q. Smith will officiate.
Little Miss Smith, who passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at her home in Columbus, GA, was born April 22, 2019 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing was Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Survivors include: her parents, James Quinton Smith, Jr. and Aundrea Nelson; one brother, Nathaniel James Colt Smith; paternal grandparents, Elder James Q. and Sylvia Smith, Sr. of Opelika, AL; maternal grandparents, Chris and Nicole Nelson of Smiths, AL; paternal great grandparents, Terry Ware and Lola Comer Ware both of Opelika, AL; maternal great grandparents, James Baker and Shirley Baker of Smiths, AL and Edward Nelson and Judith Nelson of Smiths, AL; two aunts, Madaline Nelson of Valley, AL and Brittaney (Arkeith) Dowdell of Opelika, AL; two uncles, DeMarcus "DJ" Smith of Opelika, AL and Jonathon Nelson of Valley, AL ; a host of great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins and other relatives.
