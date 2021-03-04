Our deepest condolences go out the family of Little Miss Maryanne Georgia Smith. We know that each of you probably feel like you must be strong for others right now, but know that we are here if you need to fall apart. We are ready to jump in and take care of anything that seems too burdensome during this time. We are sending prayers, much love, and heartfelt condolences during this time of grief and broken heartedness.

Montgomery-Phenix City-Opelika District March 4, 2021