Master Kamarius "Bo" Griffin-Beatty
2009 - 2022
BORN
2009
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 15 2022
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Master Kamarius "Bo" Griffin-Beatty

February 27, 2009 - April 11, 2022

Graveside service for Kamarius Griffin-Beatty, 13, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Marshall Smith will officiate.

Master Griffin-Beatty, who passed away, Monday, April 11, 2022 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born February 27, 2009 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Friday, April 15, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).

He leaves to cherish his memory: parents, Antavis Griffin and Tanesha Beatty both of Opelika, AL; one sister, Kinsely Griffin-Beatty of Opelika, AL; two brothers, Kaidan Griffin-Beatty and Kenyon Griffin-Beatty both of Opelika, AL; paternal grandmother, Barbara Griffin (Douglas Martin) of Opelika, AL; maternal great-grandmother, Irene Jones of Opelika, AL; six aunts, Tiffany Jones of Auburn, AL, Nyesha Thomas of Opelika, AL, Shanovia Billingsley of West Point, GA, Shavonia Farmer, Shakyhia Farmer and Shaunteria Farmer all of Opelika, AL; eight uncles, Travis (Crystal) Beatty, Anthony (Miranda) Edwards, Willie Core of Auburn, AL, Courtney (Santavia) Thomas, Douglas Griffin of Opelika, AL, Tarvarus Brooks of Lafayette, AL, Antonia (Tyneshia Askew) Thomas of Beulah, AL and Anthony Torbert of Atlanta, GA; two great aunts, Valerie Jones of Opelika, AL and Tyanna (Eddie) Dowdell of Birmingham, AL; one great-uncle, Willie Heflin of Opelika, AL; a host of cousins, classmates, school faculty and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 15, 2022.
