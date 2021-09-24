Matthew Rogers



September 1985 - September 2021



In loving memory of Matt "Malibu","Heavy Duty", "Puff", 36, of Cusseta, AL. Matt passed away surrounded by family on September 20, 2021 at Paris Regional Medical Center in Paris, TX. Matthew was a devoted father and husband, family was everything to him, best friend to many and he never met a stranger. He was truly one of a kind, intelligent, caring, had a love for Alabama Football, cars, corn hole, traveling, and music. He worked hard in the construction business and traveled around to many states working on various projects with his work family. Gone way too soon, he is survived by his two children, Son, Mason Rogers and Daughter, Savannah "Boogie" Rogers; Wife, Samantha Johnson; Siblings, Melanie Kingsley, Michelle Cole, and Jesse Rogers; Mother, Margaret Rogers; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and a host of more family many of whom he adopted along his life journey. Preceded in death by his Grandmother, Joann Holloway and Sister, Melissa Santos. Details of a celebration of Matt's life will soon follow.



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 24, 2021.