Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Matthew Rogers
1985 - 2021
BORN
1985
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home - Paris
730 Clarksville Street
Paris, TX
Matthew Rogers

September 1985 - September 2021

In loving memory of Matt "Malibu","Heavy Duty", "Puff", 36, of Cusseta, AL. Matt passed away surrounded by family on September 20, 2021 at Paris Regional Medical Center in Paris, TX. Matthew was a devoted father and husband, family was everything to him, best friend to many and he never met a stranger. He was truly one of a kind, intelligent, caring, had a love for Alabama Football, cars, corn hole, traveling, and music. He worked hard in the construction business and traveled around to many states working on various projects with his work family. Gone way too soon, he is survived by his two children, Son, Mason Rogers and Daughter, Savannah "Boogie" Rogers; Wife, Samantha Johnson; Siblings, Melanie Kingsley, Michelle Cole, and Jesse Rogers; Mother, Margaret Rogers; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and a host of more family many of whom he adopted along his life journey. Preceded in death by his Grandmother, Joann Holloway and Sister, Melissa Santos. Details of a celebration of Matt's life will soon follow.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home - Paris
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home - Paris.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Shirley Johnson
Family
September 25, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Marie Johnson
September 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results