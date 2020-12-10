Menu
Mattie Mae Holloway
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Vines Funeral Home - Lafayette
211 B Street SW
Lafayette, AL
Mrs. Mattie Mae Holloway

January 3, 1937 - December 7, 2020

Mrs. Mattie Mae Holloway, 83, of Lanett died Monday, December 7, 2020 in LaFayette. A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 in Handy Cemetery, LaFayette at 11:00 a.m. (CST) with Rev. Michael Stiggers officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST).

Mrs. Holloway is survived by her husband: Robert Lee Holloway, Lanett; six children: Robert Lee Holloway, Jr. (Jennifer), Lanett, Sandra Scanlan, Cusseta, Glover Holloway (Lavita) Texas, Debra Phillips (Bernard) Lanett, Lynda Allison (Stevie) LaFayette and Gary L. Holloway (Darlene), LaFayette; one brother: Otice Carlisle, LaFayette; one sister: Jimmie Carlisle, Lanett; fifteen grandchildren, eight great grandchldren and a host of loving brothers & sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, two special nephews, Michael and Terry Carlisle.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at: www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Vines Funeral Home - Lafayette
211 B Street SW, Lafayette, AL
Dec
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Handy Cemetery
LaFayette, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Vines Funeral Home - Lafayette
