Mattie Mae Tolbert
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Mattie Mae Tolbert

August 9, 1931 - February 19, 2021

Graveside service for Mattie Tolbert, 89, of Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 2255 Wrights Mill Road, Auburn, AL 36830, Reverend Bernard Anderson will officiate.

Mrs. Tolbert, who passed away Friday, February 19, 2021 at Arbor Springs in Opelika, Alabama, was born August 9, 1931 in Lee County, Alabama.

There will be no public viewing.

She leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters, Airforce NCO Retired Connie Tolbert-McClinton and Melessa (Dennis -S-I-L) James; her only grandson, Jamaal "Jam" McClinton; 3 great-grandchildren, Lathan, Azariah and Simone; a sister-in-law, Willie Lois Tolbert; a niece that stayed with me many times, Mildred "Ginny" Tolbert; her next oldest cousin for the Tolbert Brothers Legacy, Cary Torbert, Jr; her singing harmony partners, Dorothy "Doll" Conway and Ethel Perry who helped me in more ways than one; the Lowry Families, Margaret, Jimbo and Mac; the Butz and Dumas Families; Joann, Ron & Shellie Haaland, Cecil and Cissy Yarbrough; the Copeland Family; Jackie, Judy & Mamie Lummus; the United States of America Track & Field Federation; the United States of America Track & Field Alabama Association; the BACO/BAAA (Bahamas) Track Association; the Auburn High School Basketball & Track Club during the years my grandson competed; Coach Kamal Harris & Coach Frank Tolbert; the SIAC HBCU Athletic Conference for Cross Country/Track & Field; Robin Brown; Lori Boember; Morris Baker; Dr. Al Davis; all of her nieces and nephews and their legacy; all of her cousins and their legacy; the Mount Moriah Baptist Church Family; the entire staff and residents of Arbor Springs Health and Rehab Facility & Southern Care Hospice Team.

CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Feb. 26, 2021.
Prayers to family. Rest in peace.
Margaret Young Brown
February 28, 2021
Prayers and sympathy extended to the family. She always made me smile.
Patricia Echols
February 27, 2021
My prayers and thoughts are with the family during this trying time, I wish them strength and may the God of all comfort give them all the the support and courage need.
February 26, 2021
