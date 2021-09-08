Melton Eugene SheppardSeptember 19, 1949 - September 5, 2021Melton went to Heaven to be with His Lord and Savior, Sunday, September 5, 2021 at EAMC. He was born on September 19, 1949. He proudly served as a US Army Combat Medic in Germany. He retired from Opelika Utilities in 2001. His greatest passion in life was his family and loving them dearly. He had a love for golf; he golfed at Indian Pines almost daily. He was skilled with electronics and computers and enjoyed playing computer games in his spare time. His smile and sense of humor, that was one of a kind, could brighten anyone's day.Melton is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Gina Sheppard, in Opelika, AL. His children: son Mac Bright and his wife, Roxie; daughter Brandi Sheppard Smith and her husband, James. His brothers: Willie Sheppard and his wife, Linda; Roy Sheppard; Tony Sheppard, and his wife, Cyndi. His sister: Yvonne Capps and her husband, Danny. His Grandchildren: Joshua Bright and Lauren; Jonathan Bright and his wife, Karley; Jackson Cook. His Great-granddaughters: Mac Lillian Bright, 2, and Janie Cortland Bright, due this November.Melton was preceded in death by his father, John Melton "Pete" Sheppard; his mother, Jean "Big Momma" Sheppard; and his sister-in-law, Betty Huey Sheppard.The memorial service will be held Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 3 pm CST at Jeffcoat-Trant Chapel, officiated by Brother Tom Grantham. There will be no burial to follow. Jeffcoat-Trant will be directing the memorial service.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Purpose Baptist Church of Opelika, P.O. Box 2161 Opelika, AL 36803, Phone: (334) 750-5338.