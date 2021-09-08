Menu
Melton Eugene Sheppard
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Melton Eugene Sheppard

September 19, 1949 - September 5, 2021

Melton went to Heaven to be with His Lord and Savior, Sunday, September 5, 2021 at EAMC. He was born on September 19, 1949. He proudly served as a US Army Combat Medic in Germany. He retired from Opelika Utilities in 2001. His greatest passion in life was his family and loving them dearly. He had a love for golf; he golfed at Indian Pines almost daily. He was skilled with electronics and computers and enjoyed playing computer games in his spare time. His smile and sense of humor, that was one of a kind, could brighten anyone's day.

Melton is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Gina Sheppard, in Opelika, AL. His children: son Mac Bright and his wife, Roxie; daughter Brandi Sheppard Smith and her husband, James. His brothers: Willie Sheppard and his wife, Linda; Roy Sheppard; Tony Sheppard, and his wife, Cyndi. His sister: Yvonne Capps and her husband, Danny. His Grandchildren: Joshua Bright and Lauren; Jonathan Bright and his wife, Karley; Jackson Cook. His Great-granddaughters: Mac Lillian Bright, 2, and Janie Cortland Bright, due this November.

Melton was preceded in death by his father, John Melton "Pete" Sheppard; his mother, Jean "Big Momma" Sheppard; and his sister-in-law, Betty Huey Sheppard.

The memorial service will be held Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 3 pm CST at Jeffcoat-Trant Chapel, officiated by Brother Tom Grantham. There will be no burial to follow. Jeffcoat-Trant will be directing the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Purpose Baptist Church of Opelika, P.O. Box 2161 Opelika, AL 36803, Phone: (334) 750-5338.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
Gina and family of Melton I just want to say how sorry I was to hear about Melton's passing. My thoughts and prayers go out for the family. I knew Melton from school but we also lived very close on Byrd Ave in Opelika when we were very young. I just got the news of this as I do not live in Opelika or Alabama anymore but I do keep up with as much as I can from home. God Bless You All. Kaye Brown Kenney.
Kaye Brown Kenney
School
September 16, 2021
To Ms Gina, Brandi, and family. I am so saddened to hear of Mr Sheppard´s passing. I send prayers for peace and comfort during this difficult time. I Messaged Brandi that I was sorry to miss Melton´s memorial service, as I will be attending the funeral of my niece´s father in law who passed away suddenly on Saturday. If there is anything I can do for either of you please do reach out. Hugs and prayers, Debra
Debra (Smith) Teague
Other
September 9, 2021
Gina I am so sorry for your loss and will be praying for you and the entire family as you face the days ahead. I know it is hard to lose a loved one especially your soulmate but thank God you can take comfort you will see him again one day! I have to remind myself if that daily since 2019 when I lose my sweet byron and trust in God´s word! God bless you and please if you need anything please don´t hesitate to call or message! Love you! Beverly Searcy
Beverly Searcy
Friend
September 9, 2021
Love and peace to you all. You all will be in my prayers for days to come.
Katherine Toney
September 8, 2021
Praying for peace and comfort for all of you. Rejoice in the comfort of knowing Mel is in the presence of our Lord!
Robin Caswell
Friend
September 8, 2021
Melton was a friend of mine, I knew him a long time and he will be missed. He loved his wife and family . . I'll see see you in heaven one of these days.
BILLY BERRY
Friend
September 8, 2021
Melton was always smiling and you could see the love he had for Gina and his family. I pray for Gina and his family that God will give you strength, comfort and peace as only he can. Love .
Sharon Harrington
Family
September 8, 2021
