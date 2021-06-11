Menu
Melvin Angelo "Melly" Black
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Melvin Angelo "Melly" Black

June 6, 1970 - June 4, 2021

Funeral service for Melvin Black, 50, of Chattanooga, TN, formerly Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Garden Hills Cemetery, Reverend Eric Dowdell will officiate.

Mr. Black, who passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 at Parkridge Medical Center in Chattanooga, TN, was born June 6, 1970, in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing for Mr. Black will be Friday, June 11, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his siblings, Barbara Howard of Fairfield, OH, Ella (Rex) Huffman, Pat (Fred) Bennett, Jerome "Tarzan" (Christine) Black all of Auburn, AL, Reverend Kenneth (LaShawn) Black of Chattanooga, TN, Wanda Diane (Lester) Whitlow, Rita Thomas and Spencer Black all of Opelika, AL; two aunts, Mary Card of Lanett, AL and Lois Black of Chattanooga, TN; one uncle, Elder (Doris) Knight of Opelika, AL; a sister-in-law, Jonnie P. Knight of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Jun
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
My dude! Melvin encouraged me to the end, encouraging me to start a podcast or do something similar to what he remembered as a writer for our student newspaper at the University of Alabama. It´s good to have a friend that believes in you! And I hadn´t talked to him in years. But it seemed like every day on Facebook he was shooting me that message. I had to go to Bama to know Melvin even though we were both from the same area (I went to Beauregard). Melvin left quite an impression at Bama and we became friends for life. I wish I had a chance to see him in Chattanooga as we discussed. But the friendship was still there. Fly high, brother! You were a really great dude. And I will remember your encouragement!
Kelvin Sims
Friend
June 12, 2021
May God bless the family in this time of sorrow.
Nadine Whitaker
Other
June 11, 2021
