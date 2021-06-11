My dude! Melvin encouraged me to the end, encouraging me to start a podcast or do something similar to what he remembered as a writer for our student newspaper at the University of Alabama. It´s good to have a friend that believes in you! And I hadn´t talked to him in years. But it seemed like every day on Facebook he was shooting me that message. I had to go to Bama to know Melvin even though we were both from the same area (I went to Beauregard). Melvin left quite an impression at Bama and we became friends for life. I wish I had a chance to see him in Chattanooga as we discussed. But the friendship was still there. Fly high, brother! You were a really great dude. And I will remember your encouragement!

Kelvin Sims Friend June 12, 2021