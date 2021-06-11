Melvin Angelo "Melly" Black
June 6, 1970 - June 4, 2021
Funeral service for Melvin Black, 50, of Chattanooga, TN, formerly Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Garden Hills Cemetery, Reverend Eric Dowdell will officiate.
Mr. Black, who passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 at Parkridge Medical Center in Chattanooga, TN, was born June 6, 1970, in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mr. Black will be Friday, June 11, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his siblings, Barbara Howard of Fairfield, OH, Ella (Rex) Huffman, Pat (Fred) Bennett, Jerome "Tarzan" (Christine) Black all of Auburn, AL, Reverend Kenneth (LaShawn) Black of Chattanooga, TN, Wanda Diane (Lester) Whitlow, Rita Thomas and Spencer Black all of Opelika, AL; two aunts, Mary Card of Lanett, AL and Lois Black of Chattanooga, TN; one uncle, Elder (Doris) Knight of Opelika, AL; a sister-in-law, Jonnie P. Knight of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 11, 2021.