Melvin Maddox
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Melvin Maddox

November 28, 1968 - September 30, 2021

Graveside service for Melvin Maddox, 52, of Lafayette, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery, 402 B Street, Lafayette, AL 36862, Apostle Bruce Gunn will officiate.

Mr. Maddox, who passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at his home in Opelika, AL, was born November 28, 1968, in Long Island, New York.

Public viewing will be Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)

He leaves to cherish his memory: mother, Bessie Ingram; father, Wesley James; ten children, Jamesha (Keion) Glaze, Matthew Ponds, Christine Ponds, MaKima Maddox, Melvin Maddox, Jr., Nicholas Martin, D'Eric Martin, Keaury Maddox, McKenzie Maddox and Tijah Presley; three sisters, Linda (Vern) Smith, Quadedra (Carlos) Davis and Loriann Kettle; five brothers, John (Francine) Townsend, John Keith Maddox, Ronald Maddox, Phillip (Nikesha) Maddox and Charles (Asia) Morris; eleven grandchildren; four aunts, Hattie Mae Graham, Rosetta (John) Williams, Emma Williams and Catherine Pearson; two uncles, Jimmy (Caroline) Maddox and Marvin (Yolanda) Toney; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Oct
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery
402 B Street, Lafayette, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest in heavenly peace.
Bertha Hardie
Family
October 10, 2021
