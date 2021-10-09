Melvin Maddox
November 28, 1968 - September 30, 2021
Graveside service for Melvin Maddox, 52, of Lafayette, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery, 402 B Street, Lafayette, AL 36862, Apostle Bruce Gunn will officiate.
Mr. Maddox, who passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at his home in Opelika, AL, was born November 28, 1968, in Long Island, New York.
Public viewing will be Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)
He leaves to cherish his memory: mother, Bessie Ingram; father, Wesley James; ten children, Jamesha (Keion) Glaze, Matthew Ponds, Christine Ponds, MaKima Maddox, Melvin Maddox, Jr., Nicholas Martin, D'Eric Martin, Keaury Maddox, McKenzie Maddox and Tijah Presley; three sisters, Linda (Vern) Smith, Quadedra (Carlos) Davis and Loriann Kettle; five brothers, John (Francine) Townsend, John Keith Maddox, Ronald Maddox, Phillip (Nikesha) Maddox and Charles (Asia) Morris; eleven grandchildren; four aunts, Hattie Mae Graham, Rosetta (John) Williams, Emma Williams and Catherine Pearson; two uncles, Jimmy (Caroline) Maddox and Marvin (Yolanda) Toney; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 9, 2021.