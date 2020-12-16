Bobby, You and your son and family are in our prayers in this bittersweet time, both suffering the loss of such a beloved wife and mother, and comforted by the promise of eternal life in a wonderful place. Merle was one of the first nurses I met in 1980, as I was part of the Regional Education Dept. at what was Lee County Hospital and Merle was a nurse at the Auburn University Infirmary. We were there doing CPR recertifications for the medical staff on campus When I met her. She was so organized and professional that she made a lasting impression on me. Years later we enjoyed seeing both of you at the Brunches at the AU Hotel and Conference Center. Times serving together in Judge Harper´s courtroom and your blessing of sharing so many delicious KIWI from your garden brought opportunities to hear of trips you and Merle had planned or just returned from, like Branson, MO. Bobby, we enjoyed the best of times through those years. Pray God helps us restore so much that has been lost as we complete our journeys as Merle has. Blessings in Christ always, Cindy

Cindy and Robert Tufts December 16, 2020