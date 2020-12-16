Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Merle Jones
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Merle Jones

July 20, 1930 - December 13, 2020

Merle Jones, of Auburn, was born to the late Houston and Louisa Wright Hill on July 20, 1930 and passed away at Oak Park on December 13, 2020. She was 90 years old.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Robert H. Jones, Sr.; son, Robert H. Jones, Jr. (Bettye).

Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Graveside service will follow at Auburn Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Cliff Knight officiating.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL
Dec
16
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Auburn Memorial Park
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Bobby, You and your son and family are in our prayers in this bittersweet time, both suffering the loss of such a beloved wife and mother, and comforted by the promise of eternal life in a wonderful place. Merle was one of the first nurses I met in 1980, as I was part of the Regional Education Dept. at what was Lee County Hospital and Merle was a nurse at the Auburn University Infirmary. We were there doing CPR recertifications for the medical staff on campus When I met her. She was so organized and professional that she made a lasting impression on me. Years later we enjoyed seeing both of you at the Brunches at the AU Hotel and Conference Center. Times serving together in Judge Harper´s courtroom and your blessing of sharing so many delicious KIWI from your garden brought opportunities to hear of trips you and Merle had planned or just returned from, like Branson, MO. Bobby, we enjoyed the best of times through those years. Pray God helps us restore so much that has been lost as we complete our journeys as Merle has. Blessings in Christ always, Cindy
Cindy and Robert Tufts
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results