Merle Jones
July 20, 1930 - December 13, 2020
Merle Jones, of Auburn, was born to the late Houston and Louisa Wright Hill on July 20, 1930 and passed away at Oak Park on December 13, 2020. She was 90 years old.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Robert H. Jones, Sr.; son, Robert H. Jones, Jr. (Bettye).
Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Graveside service will follow at Auburn Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Cliff Knight officiating.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 16, 2020.