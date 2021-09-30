Micah Luke Farr
May 22, 1994 - September 28, 2021
Funeral services for Micah Luke Farr, age 27, of Roanoke will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 4:00 PM at Heritage Baptist Church with Bro. Dennis Farr and Bro. Derek Farr officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery with Quattlebaum Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Micah will lie in state at the church for one hour prior to services beginning on Friday.
Micah passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in Chambers County, Alabama.
Survivors include his parents, Derek and Becky Young Farr of Roanoke; two sisters, Katie Farr and Annsley Farr, both of Roanoke; a brother, Xavier Watkins of Roanoke; maternal grandmother, Joan Young of Roanoke; aunts & uncles, Brooke Young, Brock Young, Dajuana Cohran, Delaina Burns, Danissa Kirk, Dennis Farr, David Farr, Daryle Farr, and Dwayne Farr.
Pallbearers will be Xavier Watkins, Chris Cohran, Caleb Kirk, Jonathan Head, Bryant Mapp, and Coty Yarbrough. Honorary pallbearers will be Micah's cousins.
A Roanoke native, Micah was born in Jacksonville, Alabama, on May 22, 1994, the son of Derek and Becky Young Farr. He had an Associate's Degree in Nursing and a Bachelor's Degree in History, Theology, and Education and taught history and psychology for Opelika City Schools. Micah had a thirst for knowledge, was a trivia buff, loved picking his guitar, and enjoyed history and reenacting it. He was a PA announcer for Handley Tiger Football, an avid Alabama fan, and was always wearing his lucky jersey every Saturday. More than anything, Micah was a Christian who loved serving the Lord. He was a member of Heritage Baptist Church where he served as Assistant Pastor. He also hosted a podcast named Patriotic Preachers. Micah was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Tommy Gene Young and paternal grandparents, William Lindsey and Martha Neal Farr.
Memorials may be floral or donations may be made to the Heritage Baptist Church Youth Fund c/o Derek Farr, 2000 Omaha Rd, Roanoke, AL 36274. Online condolences may be expressed at www.quattlebaumfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 30, 2021.