Michael Goodwin CampbellSeptember 3, 1954 - November 29, 2020Michael Goodwin Campbell was born in LaFayette, Alabama to the late Dixie Clayton Campbell Robertson and Dr. Homer Riley Campbell, Jr. on September 3, 1954 and passed away peacefully at his home with his family on November 29, 2020. He was sixty-six years old.Mr. Campbell proudly served as an officer with the Auburn Police Department for thirty years retiring with the rank of Lieutenant. In addition to his law enforcement duties, Lt. Campbell enjoyed serving the community by being involved with the DARE Program, Citizens Police Academy, and the Defensive Driving School. He would also be seen at many Auburn High School and Auburn University events. He was a member of Auburn United Methodist Church and attended the Open Hands Sunday school class. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and uncle.He is survived by his wife of forty-two years, Carolyn; children, Jennifer (Jay) Robertson of Montgomery, Alabama, Kelly (Mitch) Pugh of Auburn, Alabama, brothers Mark (Patricia) Campbell of Auburn, Alabama and the late William R. Campbell (Fran) of Birmingham, Alabama; grandchildren, John Campbell, Julian, Lowe and Ansley Robertson and Miles and Charleston Pugh as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.Funeral service will be held at Auburn United Methodist Church sanctuary on Wednesday December 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.In lieu of visitation, the body will lie in state for one hour prior to the service. Seating is limited due to Covid-19 restrictions. Interment will follow at Town Creek Cemetery with police honors.Graveside services may be preferred as social distancing guidelines will be in place. The family thanks you for your commitment to health and safety for those attending.In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the REACH program at Auburn United Methodist Church.