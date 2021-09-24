Michael Edward "Mike" Ray
October 7, 1961 - September 16, 2021
Graveside service for Michael Ray, 59, of Dadeville, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Elder Dana Thomas will officiate.
Mr. Ray, who passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021 at his home in Dadeville, Alabama, was born October 7, 1961 in Lee County, Alabama.
There will be no public viewing.
He leaves to cherish his memory: mother, Lizzie Pollard of Opelika, AL; step-father, Roy Pollard of Opelika, AL; son, Ja'Michael Ray of Belle Terre, NY; four sisters, Michelle Hughley of Opelika, AL, LaShayla (Dewon) Williams of Montgomery, AL, Jennifer McKethern of Wetumpka, AL and Angela (Robert Earl) Smith of Birmingham, AL; one brother, Diontae McKethern of Tuskegee, AL; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2021.