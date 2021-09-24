Menu
Michael Edward "Mike" Ray
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Michael Edward "Mike" Ray

October 7, 1961 - September 16, 2021

Graveside service for Michael Ray, 59, of Dadeville, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Elder Dana Thomas will officiate.

Mr. Ray, who passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021 at his home in Dadeville, Alabama, was born October 7, 1961 in Lee County, Alabama.

There will be no public viewing.

He leaves to cherish his memory: mother, Lizzie Pollard of Opelika, AL; step-father, Roy Pollard of Opelika, AL; son, Ja'Michael Ray of Belle Terre, NY; four sisters, Michelle Hughley of Opelika, AL, LaShayla (Dewon) Williams of Montgomery, AL, Jennifer McKethern of Wetumpka, AL and Angela (Robert Earl) Smith of Birmingham, AL; one brother, Diontae McKethern of Tuskegee, AL; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Bertha Hardie
September 25, 2021
R.I.P. CLASSMATE,YOU CAN LOOK TO THE HILLS NOW,GOD GOT YOU...
Jennifer Dowdell
School
September 24, 2021
To my long time child hood friend Sweat you will be missed my Brother RIP luv you
Curtis James
Family
September 24, 2021
