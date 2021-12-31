Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Anthony "Little Snake" Stephens
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Michael Anthony "Little Snake" Stephens

June 6, 1971 - December 25, 2021

Graveside service for Michael Stephens, 50, of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Garden Hills Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Chester Levett will officiate.

Mr. Stephens, who passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021 at his home in Opelika, AL, was born June 6, 1971 in Macon County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Friday, December 31, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).

He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, April Stephens of Opelika, AL; two children, Narada S. Shorter of Tallassee, AL and Jakaysha L. Stephens of Opelika, AL; two special cousins, William Sistrunk of Eclectic, AL and James McKenzie of Tallassee, AL; one sister-in-law, Erika (Ronald) Anderson of Montgomery, AL; one brother-in-law, Shelvin Baker (Catina Collins) of Auburn, AL; four devoted friends, Clyde Cooks, J.W. Hall, Michael Milford and Sharashski Perry all of Opelika, AL; a host of other relatives and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
1
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Garden Hills Cemetery
1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Harris Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.