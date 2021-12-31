Michael Anthony "Little Snake" Stephens
June 6, 1971 - December 25, 2021
Graveside service for Michael Stephens, 50, of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Garden Hills Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Chester Levett will officiate.
Mr. Stephens, who passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021 at his home in Opelika, AL, was born June 6, 1971 in Macon County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Friday, December 31, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).
He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, April Stephens of Opelika, AL; two children, Narada S. Shorter of Tallassee, AL and Jakaysha L. Stephens of Opelika, AL; two special cousins, William Sistrunk of Eclectic, AL and James McKenzie of Tallassee, AL; one sister-in-law, Erika (Ronald) Anderson of Montgomery, AL; one brother-in-law, Shelvin Baker (Catina Collins) of Auburn, AL; four devoted friends, Clyde Cooks, J.W. Hall, Michael Milford and Sharashski Perry all of Opelika, AL; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 31, 2021.